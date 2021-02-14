GoByte (GBX) Trading Up 84.5% Over Last Week

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded up 22.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. One GoByte coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0321 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, GoByte has traded 84.5% higher against the dollar. GoByte has a total market capitalization of $299,936.42 and approximately $3,226.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00010515 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 34.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000038 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000429 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005161 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

GoByte Coin Profile

GoByte (CRYPTO:GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,342,448 coins. GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

GoByte Coin Trading

GoByte can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

