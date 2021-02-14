Goldcoin Price Down 14.1% Over Last Week (GLC)

Goldcoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. In the last week, Goldcoin has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Goldcoin has a market cap of $4.66 million and approximately $26,693.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Goldcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000230 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Goldcoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $214.59 or 0.00439878 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000123 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003356 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000395 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Goldcoin Profile

Goldcoin (CRYPTO:GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Goldcoin is www.goldcointalk.org . The official website for Goldcoin is www.goldcoin.org

Goldcoin Coin Trading

Goldcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Goldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Goldcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Goldcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.