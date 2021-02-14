Golem 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $11.11 Million (GLM)

Golem (CURRENCY:GLM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 14th. In the last week, Golem has traded 31.3% higher against the dollar. One Golem token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000472 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Golem has a market capitalization of $229.92 million and $11.11 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.40 or 0.00068530 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $467.79 or 0.00959860 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00006606 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00051500 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004564 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,519.74 or 0.05170233 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00025050 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00017934 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

About Golem

GLM is a token. Its launch date was November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net . The official website for Golem is golem.network . Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Golem

Golem can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars.

