Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its stake in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Goosehead Insurance worth $2,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 900,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,991,000 after purchasing an additional 33,016 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 260,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,440,000 after acquiring an additional 27,738 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 240.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 118,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,291,000 after acquiring an additional 83,915 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 11,341.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 97,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 96,740 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 16.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 96,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,373,000 after acquiring an additional 13,878 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSHD stock opened at $167.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.02. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 364.07 and a beta of 0.62. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12 month low of $37.26 and a 12 month high of $168.97.

In related news, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 1,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.19, for a total transaction of $255,773.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,057 shares in the company, valued at $10,071,290.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Colby 2014 Family Trust sold 14,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total transaction of $1,688,089.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 671,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,782,490.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 258,862 shares of company stock valued at $33,007,240. Insiders own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GSHD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America started coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

