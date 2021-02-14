Graft (GRFT) Price Hits $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. During the last week, Graft has traded up 204.2% against the US dollar. One Graft coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Graft has a market cap of $287,230.66 and $247.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $229.23 or 0.00472046 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000742 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000136 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 49.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Graft Coin Profile

GRFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork . The official message board for Graft is medium.com/@graftnetwork . Graft’s official website is www.graft.network . The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Graft Coin Trading

Graft can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graft should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graft using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

