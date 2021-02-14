Great Canadian Gaming Co. (OTCMKTS:GCGMF) Short Interest Up 52.0% in January

Great Canadian Gaming Co. (OTCMKTS:GCGMF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,062,500 shares, an increase of 52.0% from the January 14th total of 698,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 204.3 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Great Canadian Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

OTCMKTS GCGMF traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $33.38. 1,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,601. Great Canadian Gaming has a 12 month low of $13.45 and a 12 month high of $34.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.72 and a 200-day moving average of $25.33.

Great Canadian Gaming Corporation operates as a gaming and entertainment company in Canada. As of March 3, 2020, it operated 25 gaming, entertainment, and hospitality facilities in Ontario, British Columbia, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia. Its facilities include approximately 16,000 slot machines, 575 table games, 71 dining amenities, and 500 hotel rooms.

