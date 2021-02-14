Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 64.7% from the January 14th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
GWLLY traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,870. Great Wall Motor has a twelve month low of $4.66 and a twelve month high of $40.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.61.
About Great Wall Motor
Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Great Wall Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Wall Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.