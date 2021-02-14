Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 64.7% from the January 14th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

GWLLY traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,870. Great Wall Motor has a twelve month low of $4.66 and a twelve month high of $40.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.61.

About Great Wall Motor

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, markets, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, South Africa, Ecuador, Chile, Russia, Saudi Arabia, and internationally. The company offers pick-up trucks, SUVs, sedans, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, Great Wall Pickup, and ORA brand names; and unmanned vehicles.

