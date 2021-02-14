GridCoin (GRC) Market Capitalization Hits $5.36 Million

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded 18% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 14th. GridCoin has a market cap of $5.36 million and $28,812.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GridCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GridCoin has traded 26.8% higher against the dollar.

GridCoin Profile

GridCoin (GRC) is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 16th, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 442,970,281 coins and its circulating supply is 412,317,249 coins. The official website for GridCoin is www.gridcoin.us. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GridCoin is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GridCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using US dollars.

