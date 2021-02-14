Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.20.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GFF. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Griffon from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Griffon from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Griffon in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

NYSE:GFF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.74. 191,612 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,590. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Griffon has a 1 year low of $9.15 and a 1 year high of $27.53. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.78.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $609.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.10 million. Griffon had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Griffon will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

In other news, Director Henry A. Alpert acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,829.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Seth L. Kaplan sold 13,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $322,794.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 248,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,048,539.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Griffon by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,309,494 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,588,000 after acquiring an additional 31,768 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Griffon by 2.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,772 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Griffon during the third quarter valued at $733,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Griffon during the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Griffon during the third quarter valued at $2,707,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, China, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools.

