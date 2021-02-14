Grin (GRIN) Price Up 45.2% This Week

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded down 13.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Grin has a total market cap of $37.23 million and $11.97 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can now be purchased for about $0.57 or 0.00001177 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Grin has traded up 45.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,304.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,779.81 or 0.03684578 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.01 or 0.00428563 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $724.12 or 0.01499075 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $261.97 or 0.00542333 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.91 or 0.00471830 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00032945 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.70 or 0.00318196 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 65,487,180 coins. The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

Grin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.