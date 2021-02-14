Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.63.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Groupon from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Groupon from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Groupon from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.
Shares of GRPN stock opened at $35.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Groupon has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $61.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 2.58.
About Groupon
Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities; health, beauty, and wellness; food and drink; home and garden; automotive; discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals, as well as deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel.
