Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.63.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Groupon from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Groupon from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Groupon from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of GRPN stock opened at $35.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Groupon has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $61.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 2.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Groupon by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,382 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Groupon by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,178 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Groupon by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,880 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Groupon by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,186 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Groupon in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 62.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities; health, beauty, and wellness; food and drink; home and garden; automotive; discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals, as well as deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel.

