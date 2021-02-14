Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.63.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GRPN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Groupon from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Groupon from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Groupon from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Groupon by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,647,595 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $62,601,000 after purchasing an additional 75,571 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Groupon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,301,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Groupon by 355.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 635,961 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $12,974,000 after purchasing an additional 496,313 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Groupon by 539.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 482,790 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $9,849,000 after purchasing an additional 407,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Groupon by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 444,457 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $9,067,000 after acquiring an additional 168,848 shares during the last quarter. 62.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GRPN opened at $35.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 2.58. Groupon has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.76.

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities; health, beauty, and wellness; food and drink; home and garden; automotive; discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals, as well as deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel.

