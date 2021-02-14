Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,548 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $4,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Guardant Health during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Guardant Health during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Guardant Health by 422.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total transaction of $60,944.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,181 shares in the company, valued at $586,903.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 201,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.76, for a total transaction of $32,653,035.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,380,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,109,311.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 981,391 shares of company stock valued at $156,505,110. 13.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GH opened at $179.10 on Friday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.90 and a 52-week high of $181.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.56. The company has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.77 and a beta of 0.57.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Guardant Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.55.

Guardant Health Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

