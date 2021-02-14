Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,190 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of Guardant Health worth $25,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 150,000 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.39, for a total transaction of $23,758,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,129,518 shares in the company, valued at $495,684,356.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 6,613 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.46, for a total transaction of $1,114,025.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 981,391 shares of company stock valued at $156,505,110. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GH opened at $179.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.77 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.56. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.90 and a 12 month high of $181.07.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Guardant Health from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Guardant Health from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.55.

Guardant Health Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

