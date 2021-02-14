Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 746,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,628 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.17% of Guess’ worth $16,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guess’ in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Guess’ by 1,442.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Guess’ by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its position in shares of Guess’ by 115.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 27,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 14,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Guess’ in the 3rd quarter worth $329,000. 66.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GES. Zacks Investment Research raised Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet raised Guess’ from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Guess’ from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

Shares of GES opened at $24.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.31. Guess’, Inc. has a one year low of $3.64 and a one year high of $25.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.54 and a beta of 2.08.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $569.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.58 million. Guess’ had a positive return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Analysts predict that Guess’, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guess’ Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

