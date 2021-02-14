Guider Hits Market Cap of $20,356.05 (GDR)

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Guider has a total market cap of $20,356.05 and approximately $44.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Guider token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Guider has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00069385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $479.39 or 0.00976766 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00006686 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00051587 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004565 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,549.81 or 0.05195228 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00025107 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00017989 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Guider Profile

GDR is a token. It was first traded on May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 tokens. The official website for Guider is bit.ly/2Na3S1d . Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

Buying and Selling Guider

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guider should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Guider using one of the exchanges listed above.

