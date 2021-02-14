Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,086 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,514 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Guidewire Software worth $23,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GWRE. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 140.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

In related news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 2,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $320,256.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,886.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 4,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $572,582.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,106,107.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,521 shares of company stock worth $1,827,021. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

GWRE opened at $128.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -329.97 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.27 and a quick ratio of 7.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.37. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.64 and a 1-year high of $134.21.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $169.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.60 million. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GWRE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.44.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.