Gulden (NLG) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $55,431.00

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 14th. Gulden has a market capitalization of $10.47 million and approximately $55,431.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gulden coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0196 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Gulden has traded 15.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Gulden alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.47 or 0.00415805 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000109 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003333 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000354 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Gulden Profile

Gulden (NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 535,625,675 coins. The official website for Gulden is gulden.com . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Gulden

Gulden can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.