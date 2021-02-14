Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Short Interest Down 35.1% in January

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 701,400 shares, a drop of 35.1% from the January 14th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 373,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Haemonetics stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $134.78. 170,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,148. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Haemonetics has a fifty-two week low of $63.41 and a fifty-two week high of $142.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.44.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Haemonetics will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Haemonetics news, Director Richard J. Meelia sold 10,353 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.64, for a total value of $1,393,927.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Dan Goldstein sold 2,671 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $362,882.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 531.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 330.2% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research raised Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Haemonetics from $122.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Haemonetics from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Haemonetics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Haemonetics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.