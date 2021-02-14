Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) Short Interest Up 60.3% in January

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,280,000 shares, an increase of 60.3% from the January 14th total of 2,670,000 shares. Currently, 18.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:HOFV traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.60. 3,798,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,354,083. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a 52 week low of $1.09 and a 52 week high of $14.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.02.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOFV. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 561.9% during the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 225,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 191,056 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $352,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.06% of the company’s stock.
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Profile
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company operates as a resort and entertainment company leveraging the professional football and its legendary players in partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the Johnson Controls Hall of Fame Village, a multi-use sports, entertainment, and media destination centered around the Pro Football Hall of Fame's campus in Canton, Ohio.
