Halving Coin (HALV) Market Capitalization Tops $75,556.40

Halving Coin (CURRENCY:HALV) traded up 20.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 14th. Halving Coin has a market capitalization of $75,556.40 and $145.00 worth of Halving Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Halving Coin has traded 26.1% higher against the US dollar. One Halving Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0416 or 0.00000112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Halving Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00057433 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.68 or 0.00276845 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.14 or 0.00094147 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.83 or 0.00085344 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.56 or 0.00086845 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,590.06 or 0.93023694 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00060517 BTC.

Halving Coin Token Profile

Halving Coin’s total supply is 3,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,816,701 tokens. Halving Coin’s official website is halvingcoin.space

Halving Coin Token Trading

Halving Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Halving Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Halving Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Halving Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Halving Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Halving Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.