Handshake Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.55 Million (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. One Handshake coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000385 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Handshake has traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. Handshake has a total market capitalization of $66.56 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,772.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,803.05 or 0.03696883 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $216.73 or 0.00444363 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $696.03 or 0.01427106 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.41 or 0.00535990 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $233.75 or 0.00479275 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00033908 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.57 or 0.00329221 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Handshake (HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake ‘s total supply is 354,828,537 coins. Handshake ‘s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . Handshake ‘s official Twitter account is @HNS . The official website for Handshake is handshake.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

