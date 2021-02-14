Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Bought by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,984,766 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,551 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.57% of Hanesbrands worth $28,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hanesbrands stock opened at $18.51 on Friday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.31.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 52.04% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is 34.09%.

In other news, Director Franck J. Moison sold 2,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $30,667.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,300.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 40,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $646,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 140,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,254,608.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,104. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HBI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.05.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, socks, and hosiery, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

