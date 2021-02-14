Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Short Interest Update

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 179,900 shares, a drop of 37.1% from the January 14th total of 285,900 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 211,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Hanmi Financial by 677.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 366,442 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,008,000 after buying an additional 319,307 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hanmi Financial in the fourth quarter worth $3,530,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Hanmi Financial by 6.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,561,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,475,000 after buying an additional 155,428 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Hanmi Financial in the third quarter worth $691,000. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial in the third quarter valued at $548,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HAFC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

NASDAQ:HAFC traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $15.31. The stock had a trading volume of 153,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,748. Hanmi Financial has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $17.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $470.31 million, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.35.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 11.41%. Equities research analysts predict that Hanmi Financial will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

