Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 351,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Harley-Davidson worth $12,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 10.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 88.1% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 78,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 36,630 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the third quarter worth approximately $2,147,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 832.0% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 379,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,308,000 after acquiring an additional 338,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 6.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 70,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HOG. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of HOG stock opened at $36.36 on Friday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.31 and a 12 month high of $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.75.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.58). Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $725.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is presently 2.38%.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

