Harmony One Day Volume Hits $163.81 Million (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. In the last week, Harmony has traded up 225.8% against the dollar. One Harmony coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0341 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Harmony has a total market cap of $323.04 million and approximately $163.81 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.31 or 0.00068157 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $473.94 or 0.00969891 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00006665 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00051120 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004232 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,538.65 or 0.05195156 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00025278 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00018267 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Harmony Coin Profile

Harmony is a coin. It launched on March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,243,975,112 coins and its circulating supply is 9,482,901,139 coins. Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. “

Buying and Selling Harmony

