Harvest Finance (FARM) Price Hits $355.95 on Top Exchanges

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One Harvest Finance token can currently be purchased for about $355.95 or 0.00732083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Harvest Finance has a total market capitalization of $169.25 million and $4.34 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Harvest Finance has traded 48.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Harvest Finance

FARM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 491,956 tokens and its circulating supply is 475,481 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance . The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance

Harvest Finance Token Trading

Harvest Finance can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harvest Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

