HashBX (HBX) Market Cap Hits $1.46 Million

HashBX (CURRENCY:HBX) traded up 67.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 14th. One HashBX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. HashBX has a total market capitalization of $1.46 million and approximately $164.00 worth of HashBX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HashBX has traded up 105.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HashBX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.28 or 0.00068230 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $479.04 or 0.00981986 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00006860 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00051207 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004188 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,516.68 or 0.05158984 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00025318 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00018321 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000183 BTC.

HashBX Coin Profile

HashBX (HBX) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. HashBX ‘s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 629,280,963 coins. The Reddit community for HashBX is /r/HashBXGlobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HashBX ‘s official Twitter account is @Hyperbridge . The official website for HashBX is hashbx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperbridge was founded to empower creators and developers. By providing tools that allow creators to easily deploy blockchain-enabled projects, Hyperbridge is removing the barriers that limit contribution to the innovative process. The BlockHub platform will unite producers and consumers by equipping developers to crowdfund, publish, and market their applications. Users of BlockHub will be able to find new and innovative titles within a vibrant marketplace, while also having the option to earn tokens and reputation by taking actions that support projects and the overall ecosystem. The HBX token will initially launch on the Ethereum network as an ERC-20 compatible token. The token will be to utilize our protocols and the BlockHub platform (operating fees, membership, etc). In the future, HBX will be implemented on other blockchains, at which time they will become convertable. Tokens will be burned during conversion, so as to maintain the token supply (1 billion). “

HashBX Coin Trading

HashBX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashBX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashBX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HashBX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HashBX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HashBX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.