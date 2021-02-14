HashCoin (HSC) Reaches One Day Volume of $134,758.00

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded up 21.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. One HashCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HashCoin has a total market cap of $535,708.05 and $134,758.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HashCoin has traded 82.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HashCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.50 or 0.00068150 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $484.24 or 0.00985115 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00006420 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00053002 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004432 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,658.42 or 0.05408205 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00025154 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00017627 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

HashCoin Token Profile

HSC is a token. It launched on April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 tokens. HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here . HashCoin’s official website is www.hashfuture.io . The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HashCoin is an Ethereum-based token that powers HashFuture platform. “

Buying and Selling HashCoin

HashCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HashCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HashCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HashCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.