Hashgard Price Up 127.8% Over Last 7 Days (GARD)

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded 72.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. During the last week, Hashgard has traded up 127.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Hashgard token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hashgard has a total market cap of $32.50 million and $472,478.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.27 or 0.00068352 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $468.11 or 0.00961648 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00006524 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00051436 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004269 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,501.17 or 0.05138228 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00024599 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00017907 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000184 BTC.

About Hashgard

Hashgard (CRYPTO:GARD) is a token. Its genesis date was May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,269,999,900 tokens. The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hashgard’s official website is www.hashgard.io . Hashgard’s official message board is medium.com/@hashgard . Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Hashgard

Hashgard can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hashgard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hashgard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

