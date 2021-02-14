Hathor (HTR) Price Up 132.7% Over Last Week

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. Over the last week, Hathor has traded up 132.7% against the US dollar. Hathor has a market cap of $87.95 million and $5.55 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hathor coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001044 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00052973 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.00 or 0.00263980 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.72 or 0.00083107 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.00 or 0.00072974 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00089213 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.84 or 0.00192825 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,148.55 or 0.84021871 BTC.

Hathor Profile

Hathor’s total supply is 870,634,880 coins and its circulating supply is 180,833,876 coins. The official website for Hathor is hathor.network

Hathor Coin Trading

Hathor can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hathor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hathor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

