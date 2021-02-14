Haven Protocol (XHV) Price Hits $8.03 on Top Exchanges

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $8.03 or 0.00016502 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded 77.7% higher against the US dollar. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $116.70 million and approximately $412,551.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Haven Protocol alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,679.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,804.59 or 0.03707103 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $213.64 or 0.00438870 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $684.02 or 0.01405167 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $252.82 or 0.00519359 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $230.77 or 0.00474068 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00033219 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.96 or 0.00328594 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002842 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol (CRYPTO:XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,526,972 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

Haven Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Haven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Haven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.