Haverford Trust Co. Acquires 1,677 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Haverford Trust Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $20,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Novak Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $6,162,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $410,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $7,492,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 33,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,737,000 after buying an additional 10,038 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VIG stock opened at $143.36 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $87.71 and a 1 year high of $143.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.22.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.