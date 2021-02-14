Haverford Trust Co. Acquires 61,170 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Haverford Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 460,888 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,170 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $13,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 850.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 12,181,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,285,000 after buying an additional 10,900,074 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in AT&T by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,022,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,138,879,000 after buying an additional 1,628,117 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $40,784,000. Drexel Morgan & Co. raised its stake in AT&T by 106.1% during the 4th quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 2,604,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,897,000 after buying an additional 1,340,421 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,565,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $757,388,000 after buying an additional 1,264,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on T shares. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. National Bank Financial upgraded AT&T to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.12.

NYSE T opened at $28.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $38.68. The stock has a market cap of $205.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.93.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

