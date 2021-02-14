Haverford Trust Co. Boosts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Haverford Trust Co. raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 432,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,911 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $36,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,343,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,384,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,731 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Chevron by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,964,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,293,455,000 after acquiring an additional 328,678 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,643,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $476,613,000 after acquiring an additional 214,786 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Chevron by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,616,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $389,839,000 after acquiring an additional 304,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,764,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $199,053,000 after acquiring an additional 273,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX opened at $92.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.47. The stock has a market cap of $172.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $112.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,504,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.92.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

