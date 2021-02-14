Haverford Trust Co. Buys 11,245 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Haverford Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 697,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,245 shares during the period. Dollar General makes up about 2.1% of Haverford Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Haverford Trust Co. owned about 0.28% of Dollar General worth $146,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter worth $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dollar General by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DG opened at $198.60 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $125.00 and a 52 week high of $225.25. The firm has a market cap of $48.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.32. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DG shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Loop Capital raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.83.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

