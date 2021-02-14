Haverford Trust Co. Decreases Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Haverford Trust Co. lowered its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 453,333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,731 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co. owned about 0.31% of Genuine Parts worth $45,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPC stock opened at $99.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.69. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $49.68 and a one year high of $108.55.

GPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.88.

In related news, Director John R. Holder bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.00 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,907. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

