Haverford Trust Co. Grows Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Haverford Trust Co. boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,770,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,188 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $97,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 357,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,580,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 54,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 35,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 39,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 8,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $1,092,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.76.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $50.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $217.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $60.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

