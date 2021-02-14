Haverford Trust Co. Grows Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Haverford Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 785,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,518 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. owned approximately 0.33% of iShares MBS ETF worth $86,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MBB. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 1,028.6% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

MBB opened at $110.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.11. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $104.79 and a 1 year high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

