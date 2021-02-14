Haverford Trust Co. Has $11.13 Million Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Haverford Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $11,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 39,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 16,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Guggenheim raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.13.

American Electric Power stock opened at $78.61 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.14 and a twelve month high of $104.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.13. The company has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.81%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

