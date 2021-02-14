Haverford Trust Co. Has $132.14 Million Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Haverford Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 36.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,847,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 497,651 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies accounts for 1.9% of Haverford Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Haverford Trust Co. owned approximately 0.12% of Raytheon Technologies worth $132,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $22,904,000. Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $344,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 9,428 shares during the period. 75.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $72.61 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $91.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.80 and its 200-day moving average is $64.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.59, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

