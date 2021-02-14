Haverford Trust Co. Has $17.41 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Haverford Trust Co. boosted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 519,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,767 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co. owned about 0.74% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $17,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the period. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $6,410,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 27,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 349,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,702,000 after buying an additional 16,865 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $33.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.31. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.52 and a 1-year high of $35.82.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.