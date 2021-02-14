Haverford Trust Co. Has $174.09 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Haverford Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,322,406 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 9,162 shares during the period. Comcast makes up about 2.5% of Haverford Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Haverford Trust Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Comcast worth $174,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Comcast by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 40,005 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 12,045 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CMCSA. Cowen raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.85.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $53.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.53 and a 200-day moving average of $47.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $243.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $53.60.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at $658,104.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

