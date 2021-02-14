Haverford Trust Co. Has $32.90 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Haverford Trust Co. grew its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,339 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $32,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 36.0% during the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $12,433,045.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 224,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,363,456.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total transaction of $42,094,714.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 810,610 shares of company stock worth $107,154,706. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $127.62 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92. The stock has a market cap of $314.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.18.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

PG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Independent Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.75.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Article: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.