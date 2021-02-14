Haverford Trust Co. Has $48.40 Million Stock Position in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Haverford Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 783,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,151 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co. owned about 0.43% of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $48,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 8,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $61.20 on Friday. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.11 and a 52 week high of $61.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.27.

