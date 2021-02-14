Haverford Trust Co. Has $5.51 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Haverford Trust Co. cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,127 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 609,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,785,000 after buying an additional 15,212 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 48,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 16,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 348,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,461,000 after purchasing an additional 117,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,045,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,577,000 after purchasing an additional 84,597 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $49.60 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $28.46 and a 12 month high of $49.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.08.

