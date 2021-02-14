Haverford Trust Co. Has $59.86 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Haverford Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,084,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,125 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co. owned about 0.26% of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $59,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGSB. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000.

NASDAQ IGSB opened at $55.08 on Friday. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.21 and a 12-month high of $55.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.02.

