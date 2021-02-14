Haverford Trust Co. Has $8.85 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Haverford Trust Co. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,814 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,052 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $8,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,159 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 18,775 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,207 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 108,700 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $11,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 30,580 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 811,289 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $88,828,000 after purchasing an additional 14,031 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Cowen raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.26.

Shares of ABT opened at $128.23 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $61.61 and a 1 year high of $128.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $227.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.60 and a 200-day moving average of $108.56.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total value of $2,302,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,561 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,875.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $513,871.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,695,366.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

