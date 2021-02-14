Haverford Trust Co. Increases Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Haverford Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 723,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 10,559 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for about 2.2% of Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Haverford Trust Co. owned about 0.10% of Honeywell International worth $153,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc bought 15,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,892,116 shares in the company, valued at $12,146,887.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Argus boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.33.

HON stock opened at $203.57 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.08 and a 1 year high of $216.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $205.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.19. The firm has a market cap of $142.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

