Haverford Trust Co. Increases Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Haverford Trust Co. boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals makes up approximately 1.5% of Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Haverford Trust Co. owned about 0.17% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $103,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 153.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $422,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $307,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,109,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $308.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $307.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $364.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.69.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $260.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.43 and a fifty-two week high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $274.54 and a 200 day moving average of $283.49.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. Analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 63.96%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

See Also: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.